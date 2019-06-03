Over 60,000 Candidates Take NNPC Test

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has conducted Computer-Based Test for about 60,000 candidates in 94 centres who applied for various vacant positions in the corporation.

The Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, NNPC, Isa Inuwa, said this after visiting some CBT centres along with the NNPC Recruitment Steering Committee in Abuja at the weekend.

The corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Inuwa in a statement as saying that the 2019 NNPC recruitment exercise was for the corporation to replace some of its retiring workers and to refresh the system with new hands.

“The recruitment by the NNPC is driven by the corporation’s manpower needs. There are about 60,000 candidates who have been shortlisted and you cannot allow the CBT to run for many days because we have enough facilities to accommodate those shortlisted and they are batched into three groups to avoid every form of impairment,” Inuwa stated.

The NNPC recently placed advertisements to recruit some categories of new workers to buoy its operations nationwide.

The ongoing recruitment by the oil firm started via nationwide advertisements in the national dailies and online media in March 2019, followed by the shortlisting of qualified candidates who took the CBT on June 1, 2019.