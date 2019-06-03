‘Our Goal Is To Push Nigerian Golfers Internationally’

Samson Lawal, Executive Director, Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Nigeria, says the goal of the association is to push golf players in the country internationally.

The PGA boss spoke with newsmen in Lagos during an inspection visit to Nigeria by Martin Westphalia of PGAs of Europe.

Tidesports source learnt that Westphalia was in the country on the possibility of affiliating Nigeria PGA to the PGAs of Europe.

“The inspection visit is to fulfill the last of the conditions for full membership of the PGAs of Europe.

“Moreso, this will enable our members to benefit from all the opportunities that are available to members of PGAs of Europe,” Lawal said.

Also speaking at the briefing, Westphalia, Director of Golf Development PGAs of Europe, said that Nigerian has great potential.

“What is being done here today is history in the making, the results may not be immediately, it might take 10 to 15 years but PGA Nigeria will be better for it.

“ I will be inspecting the facilities here to see, I hope that it goes well.

“ I believe that this is going to be a good experience for me also, learning and understanding how things work in this county,” he said.

He urged the PGA to align itself with the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) in order to groom young talents and also help them focus on education.

“ I believe so much in the power of education so we must teach these young ones early enough to be educated and to understand golf.

“They need to be educated not just about golf but whatever area of specialisation,” Westphalia said.

Tidesports also report reports that the Ikoyi Club in Lagos and IBB Golf Course in Abuja were among facilities to be inspected.