Okowa Tasks Nigerians On Impacting Lives Positively

Determined to engender the spirit of brotherliness among his people, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Nigerians to always impact positively on the lives of their fellow human beings.

The Governor made the call yesterday at the commissioning of Delta State Sickle Cell Referral Centre, Asaba.

The facility which is well equipped is donated to the state by the 05 Initiative, a non-governmental organisation founded by the wife of the governor of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa.

According to the Governor, “I am glad that the 05 Initiative was founded and committed to helping one individual at a time. As Nigerians, if we impact on the life of one person positively, that person will go ahead to impact on the life of another person and within a short period, we will have a country where the people will be willing at all times to help one another.”

“This commissioning exercise is coinciding with the birthday celebration of my wife. While I say, happy birthday to her, I am glad that every year she celebrates her birthday touching the lives of other people.”

Okowa used the occasion to disclose that at his 60th birthday which will be coming up in the month of July, 2019, he would be celebrating with the less privileged.

While thanking his wife for having the vision to assist people with sickle cell disorder, Okowa thanked donors to 05 Initiative, stating that the NGO was strictly driven by donations from individuals and agencies.

Dame Okowa in an address at the event said, “With the addition of this centre, it brings to 13 the total number of sickle cell clinics established by the 05 Initiative in its relatively short history; the other 12 clinics are located at Ughelli, Sapele, Oleh, Kwale, Eku, Patani, Koko, Otu-Jeremi, Agbor, Orerokpe, Issele-Uku and Umunede.”

“Every one of these clinics is fitted with modern equipment, quality furniture, and manned by skilled and knowledgeable personnel because, as some of us here may be aware, sickle cell patients face peculiar health challenges, including episodes of pain, frequent infections, delayed growth, and vision problem not to mention the social stigma associated with the disorder in our environment,” she stated.