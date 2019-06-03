NBA Stars Eye China 2019 Action With D’ Tigers

Nigerians are likely to see new faces in the D’ Tigers team when the team opens camp in Atlanta later in the year.

This is according to information reaching Freethrow though not confirmed by officials of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF.

With Nigeria, one of Africa’s hope at the forthcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup holding in China come September, much is expected of the team and that is already attracting many players from Europe and America.

Though, the place of Al-Farouq Aminu is assured in the Nigeria squad given his performance and contribution during the African Qualifying Windows, other players in the NBA have indicated interest in being part of the action when Nigeria begins her campaign at the World Cup.

Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Babs Ogunade hinted that Nigeria will give opportunities for the best players to be in China but insists no player has an automatic ticket.

“The job of who makes the final squad rests with the technical crew and like has always been the case; it would be purely based on merit. There are players from the NBA and Europe that have called in to show interest in featuring for Nigeria but everyone would be considered by the technical crew,” he assured.

Nigeria’s opponents in Group B are Argentina, Korea and Russia.