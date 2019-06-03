NAWOJ Flays Rate Of Suicide, Child Abuse

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos chapter, has expressed concern over the increasing rate of suicide and child abuse in the country.

The association said this in a communiqué issued at the inaugural congress of the newly elected executive members, led by the Chairperson, Mrs Adeola Ekine in Lagos.

The communique which was signed by Ekine and Lillian Ario, the secretary of the Lagos Chapter, advised parents to be more watchful, approachable and give listening ears to their children to curb the menace.

NAWOJ also advised parents to be cautious of using what they see on social media as standards for their children as no two children were same, urging them not to compare children development.

The association also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to run a gender-inclusive government by including more women in his cabinet.

The group also cautioned its immediate past chairperson, Alhaja Sekinat Lawal to desist from parading herself as the chairperson.

It noted that Lawal’s tenure had lapsed and a new executive put in place through a free, fair and transparent election on May 23.

The group however, warned that failure to adhere to the warning would result in disciplinary action against her.

They also commended members for their participation at the just concluded elections, urging them to increase participation in congresses and other activities of the association.