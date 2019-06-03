Natural Gas Sales: NNPC Assures Transparent Selection Of Off-Takers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says the selection process for off-takers for the sales and purchase of natural gas liquid resources will be transparent.

The Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, gave the assurance at the 2019 Natural Gas Liquids Bid opening in Abuja.

“As a corporation, our current pursuit is to continuously make grow our domestic gas supply and utilisation, while maximising value from our unutilised knock off condensate and natural gas liquid resources.

“Our strategic focus in the coming months is to expand domestic Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) supply from our established local sources while also encouraging investments in storage, marketing and distribution infrastructure.

“Through a transparent competitive bidding and evaluation process, we intend to enlist companies with proven investments in Gas utilisation, storage, distribution and marketing infrastructure,” he said.

Represented by Saidu Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Baru said the occasion marked the beginning of another landmark event in the bid to maximise value of the nation’s natural gas liquid resources for the benefit of Nigerians.

He said that the objective of the 2019 tender was to engage reputable qualified companies as off-taker natural gas Liquids for domestic violence and international market.

He said it would also ensure selection of off-takers that aligned with tested transparent and accountable procedures in compliance with the Public Procurement and Nigerian Content Acts.