LG Boss To Build Sports Complex

The maiden edition of Treasure FM Kids Football Challenge, in Port Harcourt, organised by Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria ( FRCN) ended last Friday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event, the chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, in Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Eke, says he will lay foundation to a build sports complex to mark his one year in office.

According to him, the sports complex will comprise different sports facilities that will enable youth to train and do sports.

“During my electioneering campaign, I promised to build a Civic Centre (sports complex) where sporting activities will take place,” Hon Eke said.

Hon. Eke, who is also the chairman of Karate association in the State, said plans are on top gear to organise a football competition to select talented players that will form the LGA team.

“Before now I have sponsored sports competitions, to empower youths in the state. But I commend FRCN for their good initiative”, he stated.

He explained that as the vice chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) he will appeal to his colleagues to invest in sports.

Kiadum Edookor