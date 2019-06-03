Lagos Set To Host Super Six

The First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has expressed delight that Lagos will host Super Six play-off tournament to determine the champions of the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League season reports Tidesports source.

The NPFL Super Six will be played in Lagos from the 4th to the 12th of June,2019 and Akinwumi is satisfied with the move.

Seven-time winners of the NPFL, Enyimba FC of Aba, Enugu Rangers, Kano Pillars, Akwa United, FC Ifeanyiubah and Lobi Stars will compete for the title as two other spots to represent the country in next year’s CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

“We are ready to host, you know Lagos is the centre of excellence and I’m grateful to the League Management Company for the choice of Lagos State as the centre for Super Six,” Akinwumi made this known after the Akwa Ibom State FA elections in Uyo.

The re-elected Lagos FA Chairman, Akinwumi, however, assured Nigerians that with the revolution in the football sector, Nigeria will witness all teams doing well in international competitions in the next ten years.