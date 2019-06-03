FG To Train Ex-Militants On Vocations

Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said that the office would train 2500 ex-militants on fishing and other vocations.

He said, yesterday in Abuja, that the ex-militants would be trained on modern fishing techniques under the fishermen training programme, which was officially launched on May 24, by the Federal Government as part of the Amnesty Programme.

Dokubo said the training came with a ship building transfer of technology component, with fish packaging and processing plants, adding that the amnesty office was working in partnership with Concept Amadeus Limited, to achieve the objectives.

According to him, Concept Amadeus Limited has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Greek University for the training and other Greek companies for the building of 100 state of the art modern ships that could track fish.

“It is not about fishing only, my office was created to maintain peace, security, stability and economic development in the Niger Delta region.

“So, whatever, that will enhance peace and security in the area is also part of our programme, we train people on sea faring and fishing, which has been the way of life of the people.