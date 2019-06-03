Expert Makes Case For Rivers Neighbourhood Watch

A security expert and social commentator, Charles Inko-Tariah, has backed the formation of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch Agency by the incumbent administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, saying proper take off of the outfit would lead to crime reduction in the state.

This is as he said that recent comments by President Muhammadu Buhari calling for more community involvement in security is a vindication of the formation of the Neighbourhood Watch.

Inko-Tariah, who stated this when he appeared as guest on a Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide said that the President’s comment that neighbourhood watches were not enough to stem the tide of crime across the country suggest that he implicitly supports such outfits.

He said, “The President was on national television and he was asked one of the challenges of insecurity in the country. He (Buhari) confirmed that it is because there were not enough neighbourhood security watches and he seek the Nigerian populace to bring forth information for the security to operate effectively.

“That vindicates the formation of neighbourhood watch in Rivers State. If Neighbourhood Watch takes off effectively in the state, you will see a proper demobilization of the proliferation of firearms among our young men,” Inko-Tariah stated.

While reacting to the recent declaration of tough times for criminal and criminal gangs in the state by Governor Wike said the security agencies would work with the Neighbourhood Watch when the latter’s operation kicks off, even as he expressed the optimism that the step in ensuring the operationalizing of the outfit would help allay fears amongst people and reduce insecurity in the state.

“What the Neighbourhood Watch would have to do is to do stakeholder engagement. Bring in the security arms together and make your programmes clear to them.

"What the Neighbourhood Watch would have to do is to do stakeholder engagement. Bring in the security arms together and make your programmes clear to them.

"Enable them ask questions to allay there fears where necessary. Let them know your operational modules and design on how it intends to operate. That will create an integration to the security forces together. And when they come together you

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Darlington Orji who gave the assurance during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, expressed happiness over the governor’s performance in his first term.

