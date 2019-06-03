Ex-ANAN Boss Tasks FG On Capital Projects

A former President of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr Samuel Nzekwe, has called on the Federal Government to execute capital projects that would enhance economic development.

Nzekwe made the call in an interview with newsmen in Ota, Ogun, yesterday.

He spoke against the backdrop of the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N8.92 trillion signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The former ANAN president noted that the major problem facing the country was lack of effective implementation of capital budget.

“The proper implementation of capital budget as stated in the country ‘s annual budget will reduce the capital deficits or infrastructural deficits confronting the nation,”he said.

Nzekwe listed the capital projects that would benefit an average Nigerian to include; electricity, good road network and effective water system.

He said that the absence of these critical infrastructure was hindering the private sector from driving the nation’s economy.

“Nigeria’s economy is being driven by the Federal Government because it is the biggest spender, which is the reverse in most of the developed countries,” he said.