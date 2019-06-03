Emohua Legislative Leader Tasks Councilllors On Peace

The Leader, Emohua Legislative Assembly, Hon. Prince John Douglas, has called on councillors in the local government to ensure peace and social harmony in their various wards.

Hon Douglas, who leads the 6th Assembly also tasked the councillors to initiate policies that would bring about the desired development in communities in the area.

The Emohua leader who said this at Government House during the victory rally in honour of Chief Nyesom Wike by the Rivers State Councillor forum recently in Port Harcourt asked them to heed the state governor’s directive on maintenance of peace and security in their wards.

He however, reminded them of the onerous responsibility attached to their oath of office and should work in unity and strength with the Hon Tom Aliezi-led executive to fight insecurity head on in Emohua.

Douglas posited that the issue of insecurity in Emohua can not be defeated by one man alone, saying that it should be the concern of all stakeholders, including the traditional institution, councilors, opinion leaders, elders youths, and women in achieving peace in the council area.