Eid-el-Fitri: NSCDC Deploys 3,000 Personnel In Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has deployed 3,000 personnel to beef up security within the territory during the Salah celebrations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NSCDC in the FCT, David Akinbinu, said this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

Akinbinu said that the officers and men deployed were to man strategic areas especially worship centres, parks, recreation centres, borders of the territory and several other places.

He quoted Patrick Ukpan, the Commandant of NSCDC in the FCT as emphasising the need to tighten security within the celebration period.

“Some criminal elements are likely to increase their activities and carry out malicious acts during this period. But I encourage residents to go on with their celebration without fear,” he said.

He said there was an increase in patrol and visibility of security operatives within the FCT as the Armed Squad, Disaster Management and all other units were on red alert to respond to emergencies.

The PRO advised the FCT residents to always report suspicious acts or movements of people to the nearest security post as security was everyone’s business.

He further urged the residents to be vigilant and obey traffic regulations during the celebration.