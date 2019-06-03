Dino Melaye Joins Kogi Governorship Race

Senator representing Kogi West District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has declared his intention to contest the Kogi governorship election scheduled for November 16.

Melaye, reportedly made the declaration at the weekend during a meeting of Kogi West Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) executives held at his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

His media aide, Gideon Ayodele, told The Tide’s source that his boss made the declaration during the meeting which held at the residence of General David Jemibewon (rtd), an ex-Service Chief.

“The senator while soliciting the supports of the party executives, expressed optimism of emerging the next governor of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dino Melaye took to his Twitter handle to express his willingness to run for the top job in the state.

The source reports that Senator Melaye, sharing a photograph of himself speaking at a meeting which was accompanied by a cryptic message, wrote: “Kogites, here am I. Send me.”

With this declaration, Melaye has joined the hordes of PDP governorship aspirants jostling to wrestle power from governor Yahaya Bello.

No fewer than 40 aspirants are said to have indicated interest to contest the governorship election under the platform of the PDP.

In the APC, some major challengers, amongst them, a former Chief of Naval Staff, Jibril Usman and Yahaya Audu, a brother to late Prince Abubakar Audu have indicated interest to slug it out with Governor Yahaya Bello during the primary election scheduled for August.

The political atmosphere in the state is gradually getting charged ahead of the November 16 governorship election.