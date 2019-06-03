Delta Assembly Passes 49 Bills In Four Years

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, says the Sixth Assembly, passed 49 out of the 83 bills received between June 8, 2015 till date.

Oborevwori made this disclosure at the Valedictory session of the Sixth state House of Assembly in Asaba.

”In the course of the legislative activities of the sixth Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 8, 2015, the House received a total number of 83 bills and out of these bills 49 of them were passed and 26 are still pending in the House,’’ he said.

The speaker said that out of the 49 bills passed by the Assembly, 45 of them had been assented to by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that the remaining four were not assented to.

Oborevwori said that during the period, the Assembly received 177 motions, which included messages from the Executive Arm of government, adding that the Assembly considered and approved 175 of them, while two were rejected.

According to him, some of the motions passed by the sixth Assembly are on the demand for speedy trial of the suspects who murdered 300 level female student of the Delta State University, Abraka.

”Other passed is the prohibition of abuse of drugs, including narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances.

The speaker also said that apart from bills and motions passed by the Assembly, it was able to synchronise with the executive arm to hasten development to the nooks and crannies of the state.

”We were able to achieve this because we regarded the state budget as the most essential policy tool for development.

”To the credit of the sixth Assembly, the Appropriation law, that is the state budget for 2018 and 2019, were presented, considered and passed at record time.

”Both budgets were assented to in December 2017 and 2018, respectively,’’ he said.

Oborevwori said that one of the greatest achievements of the assembly was its systematic interface between members and their constituents; through constituency visits and empowerment programmes.