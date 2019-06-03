The Director-General, Nigerian College of Accountancy, Kwal, Plateau State, Dr. Kayode Fasua, has secured release of 13 inmates serving various jail terms at the Jos Prison.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), Miss Martha Banda, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Jos.
Banda, who told newsmen that the D-G paid fines to free the inmates, added that the gesture was in commemoration of the D-G’s 50th birthday anniversary.
The PRO quoted the director general as saying that the gesture was aimed at making the inmates feel being loved even in incarceration.
According to her, the director general’s visit to the prison is to also support the service in giving the prisoners a sense of belonging.
Banda said the D-G urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of their families and society at large.
College D-G Secures Release Of 13 Prison Inmates In Jos
