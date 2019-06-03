Bonny-Bodo Road: MOSOP Demands Compensation For Impacted Communities

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), has urged for compensations to communities which have lost their sources of livelihood in the on-going Bonny/ Bodo road project.

The spokesperson of the movement, Mr. Sunny Zorvah who said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that most fishermen in the area are complaining of hardship as a result of the road project.

Zorvah said that the fishermen are specifically complaining of the pollution of their environment as a result of the road project, a situation that has affected their fishing activities.

He also alleged of the destruction of fish traps and other fishing gears, stressing that the situation has brought untold hardship to communities in the area.

“The coastal people can no longer fish, because the entire area has been polluted. The road should not be done at the detriment of the people”, he said.

Zorvah also said that the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) is not against the road project but wants the communities to be compensated Mosop will not like any action that will halt the road as it will bring a lot of economic opportunities to the area.