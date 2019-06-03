Black Soot: Don Alerts On Increasing Cases Of Cancer

A Professor of Agricultural Engineering, Rivers State University, Professor Miebaka Ayotamuno, says the continuous inhalation of the black soot by residents of Niger Delta may lead to increased cases of cancer and infertility in the region.

Professor Ayotamuno who said this in a lecture at an event in Okrika therefore advised citizens of the region and Rivers State in particular to cultivate the habit of regular hand washing and covering of their nostrils.

The university don who said that the black soot has led to the reduction of the lifespan of the people of the region urged the government to come up with remedial measures for both the short and long term effects of the soot on the people.

While attributing the incident to the proliferation of illegal refineries in the region, stressed the need for the government to deal ruthlessly with those involved in illegal refineries in the region.

The university don said that illegal oil refineries is not only harmful to the health of the people, but most communities in the region have lost their mangrove vegetation and marine lives to the illegal occupation.

He stressed the need for the youths to realise that they are causing enormous dangers to their communities and stop further involvement in illegal oil bunkering.

The Professor of Agricultural Engineering also stressed the need for more awareness and sensitisatin of youths in the region with a view to persuading them to stop further involvement in illegal oil bunkering.