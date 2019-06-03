ASUP Lauds Wike For Upgrading College To Polytechnic

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology, chapter, has said that the achievement of Governor Nyesom Wike in the educational sector has placed him higher above his peers in the country.

The union said this while reacting to the signing by the Governor, of the Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology Bill into law, thereby upgrading the college into a full fledged Polytechnic.

Chairman of ASUP in the institution, Comrade Promise Igoma, told newsmen in Port Harcourt, that the feat by the Governor would not only expand the educational scope of the State, but will lead to better management of the health sector of the State.

According to him, the polytechnic will produce administrators that will ensure paradigm shift in the management of hospitals in the state, as medical doctors are not required to manage hospitals.

He further said that with three polytechnics, Rivers State will benefit maximally from the Tertiary Education Fund (TETFUND) both in terms of accessing the fund and capacity training both within and outside the country.

Igoma said that the institution would act as a feeder to the two state owned universities as students from the polytechnic will be offered direct entries to both the Rivers State University and Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

He however, stressed the need for the construction of high rise buildings in the polytechnic campus to cater for the teeming activities that will be occasioned by the upgrading.

According to him, with over 20 Ph. D holders, the polytehnic is properly placed to offer quality services to the need of the society.