8th Assembly Ends With Valedictory

It was an emotional moment last weekend for some legislators as the Rivers State House of Assembly held its valedictory session for the 8th assembly.

But before the House began its valedictory session, two bills were passed into law: the Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management bill 2018 and the Rivers State Health Care Facility Registration bill 2018.

The Rivers State Health Care Facility bill seeks to re enact the State Hospital laws Cap 65 and Health and Allied Registration laws of 2001.

Thereafter, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani opened the floor as he reflected on the milestones in the last four years.

Ibani said, “ We have sojourned together in the last four years as the 8th Assembly and I believe that each and everyone has contributed his or her quota to the development of Rivers State. “

Legislators who would not be part of the 9th assembly gave their final speeches as they recollected the friendship and intellectual benefits they got from the assembly.

Deputy Speaker,Hon Marshall Uwom averred that the 8th assembly asserted itself and made tremendous achievements in the area of making laws and providing support to the executive to work.

He noted that his constituency also benefited in the last four years, as he fought to end the oil spill and power outage in Abua /Odual State Constituency.

Uwom said, “ We will leave with pleasant memories.”

Another legislator who will be bidding farewell to the House, and Minority Leader, Benebo Anabraba said, “ I came into the 8th Assembly under controversial circumstances but I was able to surmount the challenges “.

Anabraba thanked his colleagues who stood by him in the past four years, describing them as a family, despite differing opinions on issues.

The outgoing minority leader challenged the incoming 9th Assembly to ensure they avoid the pitfalls in the 8th Assembly by working to exceed expectation of Rivers people.

Former Speaker, Rt Hon. Adams Daboturudima representing Okrika State Constituency expressed happiness that he was opportuned to be part of the leadership that stirred the house in the 8th Assembly.

He said, he will remain eternally grateful to God, the governor and his colleagues who reposed their confidence in him during his leadership in the House.

Oyibo legislator and elected House of Representative member, Chishom Dike said he was going to miss his friends and fellow lawmakers, though he was going to higher chambers. Adding that,” I must not fail to thank the speaker who gave everybody an equal opportunity.”

Other legislators who gave their valedictory speeches include, Hon. Josiah John Olu of Eleme, Dr. Innocent Barikor of Gokana, and Tekena Granville Wellington of Asari Toru 1.