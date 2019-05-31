You Don’t Need Formal Education To Be Good Driver -FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River State has said that to be a good driver, you need to understand road signs and not necessarily have a formal education or university degree.

Mr Chidiebere Nkwonta said this while interacting with Journalists in Calabar during the corps road awareness campaign for primary school pupils and students.

Nkwonta who said that the exercise was in line with the 2019 National Road Safety Club Day with the theme “Creating Awareness of Road Safety in Young People” added that the aim was to sensitize and create awareness on the safe use of the road.

He added that FRSC had added a new dimension to the May 27 Children’s

Day celebration by creating the road safety awareness programme for the ‘catch them young’ category.

According to him, the campaign was part of the strategy to reach out to the young people on the safe use of the road and signs.

In his words, “We believe that we need to teach the young people the tenets of the road by beginning a gradual process of indoctrination so that we can equip them with the road safety culture so that when they grow they will not depart from it.

“We have introduced road safety education into school’s curriculum, starting from the primary to junior secondary school. The National Council on Education approved that road safety should be taught in schools as part of civic education.

“As a follow up to this, we have road safety clubs in schools. We have had them for years now and the focus is on road safety. Our aim is to catch them young, educate them and prepare them to become responsible road users.

“We are creating massive awareness about children road safety education. This is the first of its kind and we are going to have a motor-ride rally with the children”.