Wike Orders Demolition Of Shanties …Promises To Intensify Projects’ Delivery …Meets Artisans, NURTW, Others,Today

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has ordered immediate demolition of all illegal structures in and around the Government Craft Development Centre (GCDC), Port Harcourt.

The governor gave the order, yesterday, while inspecting some ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

He expressed worry that the shanties were defacing the school environment and also harbouring criminals.

“I have seen that there are so many shanties in the school premises and we will not allow that.

“So, I have directed that tomorrow (being today), we are going to demolish all the shanties. We will not allow it all and then give the quality we want to give our people”, the governor said.

The governor said that the new mandate of four years given to him by Rivers people, to him is like four months, stressing that he has no time to waste in ensuring that he gives the people the best.

Wike said: “I know that it will hurt people, but there is nothing we can do in the interest of Rivers people”.

He maintained that his administration’s determination to give the best to the people has no sentiment attachment at all.

“You can’t believe that we could have shanties in the environment of a school. Here you can see criminals going there, we can’t allow that.

“It doesn’t matter who voted for us and who did not vote for us.

“First of all, we are talking about security. We will have to secure the school environment and then we talk about quality”.

At the Mother and Child Hospital, Wike said that so many errors have been discovered and this would necessitate extension of time to deliver the project and also achieve the standard needed.

The governor said: “I can’t say specifically when the project would be completed because we have identified so many errors in the hospital and I don’t think that is the standard we want to give to our people.

“So, I believe that if the contractors work well the way we have agreed, in the next three months, we should be able to complete, but I doubt”.

“It is quite bad that the contract was not awarded by us at the initial time and the contractor wasn’t that competent. So, we can’t give Rivers people that kind of standard or quality”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will today meet with some artisans, motor park operators, car dealers, and officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), among others.

The meeting scheduled to hold at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt by 2pm, would have in attendance, all those who operate roadside mechanic workshops, all those who run private motor parks, roadside car dealers, NURTW officials, and all trader/market unions in the state.

A statement signed yesterday by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, indicated that “All those invited to meet with the Rivers State Governor are expected to be seated by 1.30 pm at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt”.