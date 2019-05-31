Use Democracy To Entrench Peace, Dev -Saraki

Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians to use democracy to entrench peace and genuine development, and the people on the nation’s attainment of 20 years of uninterrupted democracy.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President described the commemoration of 20 years of democracy as a thing of joy in view of the many positive developments the country has witnessed since May 29, 1999.

He advised Nigerians to fully take ownership of democracy and its institutions and use them to “entrench peace, welfare and improved standard of living for all our people.”

According to the Senate President, democracy is about the people, and the people should use democracy to achieve social justice, equity, inclusiveness and economic self-reliance.

While urging the followers to hold their leaders accountable and ensure they always act in the best interest of the people and country, the Senate President also advised the people to be good followers and be law-abiding at all times.

He said: “We should avoid conflicts and blood-letting as no country can develop in the midst of chaos. We should all steer clear of issues, comments and situations that emphasise our fault lines”.

He used the opportunity to urge newly-elected leaders, who were sworn in on Wednesday, to work for the development of the country and continue to preserve the nation’s democracy.

The Senate President noted that the benefits of a constitutional democracy far outweigh the challenges that have confronted the country since the return of democracy.

He said: “It is a thing of absolute joy and national pride that we are today celebrating two decades of sustained democratic governance in the country.