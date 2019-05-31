Sunshine Stars failed to compete for the NPFL title this season, but the club still has a shot at claiming major silverware in the Aiteo Cup.
KabiruDogo’s men survived the drop in group A by a single point, in a season characterized by more downs than ups, but, in a chat with Tidesport source Sunshine Stars whiz kid FuadEkelojuoti believes they could become the “surprise team” of the competition.
‘Aiteo Cup is around the corner and we are positive about it. We want to take it one match after the other.
‘Though it’s all in God’s hands, we could become the revelation at this year’s Aiteo Cup,’ Ekelojuoti told Tidesports source.
Sunshine will face Layin Zomo FC in the round of 64 matches next month in Lokoja.
Sunshine Stars Set To Win Aiteo Cup
