Skiibi, Teni, Falz Release New Track

This song is all about flexing and we’re here for it.

One of Teni the Entertainer’s comedic catch phrases has been turned into an infectious new track by Nigerian artist Skiibii, and we’re here for it.

“Daz How Star Do” is a Jaysynths Beatz-produced track featuring Teni herself as well as Nigerian rapperFalz and DJ Neptune.

On “Daz How Star Do” Skiibii, Falz and Teni all spit a humorous and animated lines about their star power. “If you’re not talking money please don’t call me for a show,” rhymes Skiibii on the song’s catchy chorus.

The lively music video, directed by EAD, sees the artists living it up and showing off their star lifestyle, with Skiibi flexing in a mansion and on an open road in a white Bentley and Teni entering on a white horse.

Teni is one of the rising African artists nominated for the Best New International Artist at this year’s BET awards, so she’s becoming more and more familiar with “how stars do.”