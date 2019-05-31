Singapore Court Acquits Nigerian On Death Row

The Federal Government has commended the decision of the Supreme Court of Singapore to free a Nigerian, Mr Adili Ejike, who was earlier sentenced to death for drug trafficking in the country.

Our correspondent reports that the acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Akpan Friday, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Ejike was arrested in 2011 and sentenced to death for importing nearly two-kilogramme of methamphetamine into Singapore.

He was granted an acquittal by the Singaporean apex court on May 27, 2019 and released with no outstanding charges.

Akpan said the Ministry rejoiced with the family of Ejike for the favourable judgment.

“The ministry also warned Nigerians travelling abroad not to accept to travel with any bag or container that they have not personally packed by themselves for the journey,’’ he said.

He quoted the High Commission of Nigeria in Singapore, Mr Akinremi Bolaji, as saying that “Ejike’s acquittal made history as the first time such a decision was made in a case involving any Nigerian.

“Ejike was discharged and acquitted based on the fact that the prosecution had failed to establish that he knew the drug bundles in his suitcase were in his possession.

“This was because; he pleaded not guilty of wilful blindness or deliberately shutting his eyes to the truth of his possession of the drugs.

“During the trial, the prosecutor focused on his knowledge of the substance; while the defence claimed he had no knowledge of the substance.

“The prosecutor claimed he knew about it hence the landmark judgment that secured the freedom of the Nigerian.”