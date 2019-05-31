RSU Wins N25m JAMB Merit Award

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given the sum of N25million to the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, for emerging the best in 2018 National Tertiary Admissions Performance Assessment by the nation’s admission regulating board.

The amount is the prize for winning the Merit Award of the board.

The state university won the merit award under the category as “The Most Improved Institution” with the highest intake of female students admitted into the university for the period under review.

Speaking to newsmen on arrival from Abuja, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia expressed joy over the award which he described as well deserved, adding that the award has boosted the rating of the university.

Didia disclosed that JAMB has directed the university’s management to use the fund to set up a television station in the institution for the Mass Communication Department.

The vice chancellor said the donation would complement efforts of his leadership in providing conducive learning environment geared towards encouraging teaching and learning in the institution.

He described the award as a motivator for more positive efforts in rendering service to the university, especially in areas of admitting students into the university.

The vice chancellor, however, dedicated the award to the Government of Rivers State, staff as well as students of the university for their contributions to the overall performance and development of the university.