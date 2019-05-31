Rita Dominic Set To Wed Billionaire Heartthrob

We earlier reported that Rita Dominic is set to quit spinsterhood. This was after popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu revealed that 43-year-old Rita will be walking down the aisle with a certain billionaire from the South-East region.

If all things go as planned, actress Rita Dominic will walk down the aisle with her lover this December.

According to kemifilani, close source confirms that Rita Dominic’s lover, whose first name is Fidelis is a wealthy billionaire from Anambra and he is into media. He sings and dances to her tune, while also treating her like the queen herself is treated.

They were recently spotted on board in a first class cabin of an airline as they returned to Lagos from an Eastern Country where both had gone on Baecation.

In an interview months back, Rita Dominic opened up her struggle getting married.

The 43-year-old screen star said that when in a relationship, couples should at best find a way to live with each other, instead of trying to change negative traits, adding that a grown man cannot change.

She said: “I almost married someone. We were there. We were at that point. It didn’t work out and I’m happy it didn’t work out because I saw the signs.

“You know how you see the signs and you just ignore it hoping the person will change. Look, a grown man and a grown woman cannot change. They can find a way to live with each other and respect each other’s feelings, but to change a grown person is difficult.”