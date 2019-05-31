Regina Daniels’ Marriage To Chief Nwoko Breaks Family Curse -Mother

Regina Daniels’ marriage to Chief Ned Nwoko has allegedly broken the family’s generational curse. It was gathered that Regina Daniels’ mother told her to marry Ned Nwoko since she’ll get a bride price. It says the actress’s grandmother and mother never got a bride price paid on their heads.

It reads:

“After all said and done, do we want to believe that Regina Daniels is just being greedy or she is simply a scorned woman who wants to break what seem to be a generational misfortune?

Put yourself in Regina Daniel’s shoes. Her grandmother had her mother at home with no bride price paid on her head. Her mother had her at home with no bride price paid on her head. In her own case, she bore four children for a man who did not pay her bride price because her mother’s bride price was not paid and the mother could not identify her with the supposed man that fathered Regina Daniels.

Then, your 17 year old girl making it the 4th generation comes home allegedly pregnant with a 59 abi 62 year old man. Would you rather the man pays her bride price to break this “generational curse” happening in continues 4 generation or you will allow your daughter end up bearing kids at home with no father or husband as per tradition ?

Maybe she pushed her daughter, Regina Daniels in there out of pain and disappointment. Especially when it will be difficult to get an influential person like Ned Nwoko arrested to impregnating your teenage daughter in a country like Nigeria where money can make the laws look bull it.

The whole thing is unfortunate and sad. Why are we not blaming Regina Daniels for giving her beautiful body to Pa Ned? Why are we not blaming Pa Ned who is a politician in Regina’s state to have no better by helping Regina and her family out financially without any strings attached? Must he have sex with the 17year old who is probably younger than most of his children before assisting her financially even when he’s already got women in his house as wives and probably some side chics out there?

Wow! Smh

Anyway, na dem sabi. Na their family matter but this is sad. cuties opinion.