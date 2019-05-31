Former Bayelsa United and now Plateau United defender, Salomon Junior has been named in the Benin squad for AFCON.
Benin Republic head coach, Michel Dussuyer named Plateau United defender, Salomon Junior in his 23-man squad for the tournament in Egypt.
Salomon who was a captain while at Bayelsa United has been a backbone in the final third of Jos based club since he joining them in 2016.
The 33-year-old Salomon played for ASPAC Cotonou, Asec Mimosas of Abidjan, Union Sportive SemeKrake of Porto Novo before arriving in Nigeria to join Bayelsa United in 2013.
The Plateau United defender has been part of the Benin national football team at the 2010 African Cup of Nations in Angola, will be hoping to help the Squirrels make an impact, as underdogs, at AFCON 2019.
Plateau United’s Defender Named In Benin Squad
