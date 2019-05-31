NRC Moves To Stop Passengers’ Ride On Trains’ Roof Tops

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has started working on measures to prevent unscrupulous people from riding on roof tops of trains, to dodge paying fares.

The Lagos District Superintendent of the corporation, Mr Christian Madza made the disclosure in an interview with The Tide, yesterday in Lagos.

According to him, the corporation is working tirelessly to ensure that roof top riders are prevented from climbing moving trains.

“We put some efforts in place recently by adding slippery objects on the train but they find other means of getting over it.

“Very soon the menace the hoodlums constitute on the train will be a thing of the past,’’ he said but did not mention the water-tight measures.

Madza said the company’s management had recently mobilised law enforcement agencies to curb the number of hoodlums on the train to ensure that genuine passengers got pleasure from their ride.

“Our officers now ensure that passengers without valid ticket are not permitted to board the train from the stations.

“If the train is crowded, you can wait for the next trip. We are running six to eight trips on daily basis from Ijoko to Apapa-Iddo.

“What we don’t encourage is roof top riders and we are very much interested because it is suicidal and we don’t want to be associated with it,” Madza said.

On November 16, the NRC charged 36 people court out of 105 people arrested for hanging on roof top of moving trains.