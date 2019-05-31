NPFL Super Six: LMC Gives Fans Priority

Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company(LMC), SalihuAbubakar has shed more light on the schedule for the NPFL Super 6 which will witness matches played under floot light.

Speaking with Tidesports source SalihuAbubakar said the league organizers put fans into consideration and ensured the fixtures were flexible enough to encourage fans to throng into the Agege Township stadium to watch the matches.

“If you observe the schedule, you will see that the fans are our major priority. We want a situation where fans can feel relaxed to watch matches live at the stadium after work”, he stated.

The NPFL Super 6 draw was conducted at the office of the LMC in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with all club representatives in attendance.

The Super 6 kicks off on June 4, 2019, and will wrap up on June 12, 2019. The top 2 teams would fly Nigeria’s flag at the CAF Champions League while the third-placed team will play in the CAF Confederation’s Cup.

Akwa United, Enyimba International, FC IfeanyiUbah, Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars, and Rangers International would be jostling for the three continental spots.