NGO Cautions Students Against Drug Abuse …Tasks NAFDAC On Tramadol Ban

A non-governmental organisation, Christened, Young Minds International has urged students in secondary schools to shun drug use and focus on their studies.

The charge was given during a one-day seminar tagged, “ Drug Abuse: A Clear and Present Danger” to commemorate the 2019 Children’s Day and 18th anniversary of the organisation.

Founder of Young Minds International, Mrs. Ibinabo Ogolo said the call has become imperative because of the rising trend in drug use by young school students.

She said, “ the statistics are staggering and frightening and it’s important that all segments of society join hands to eliminate this monster which is ravaging our young ones”.

While commending the National Food, Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC) for the swift ban on codeine and other toxicants, Ogolo sought for the outright ban of Tramadol, another drug highly abused by youngsters.

She urged the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria(PSN) to join hands in the crusade, emphasising that, “Government should move to check sale of banned drugs all over the country.”

The coordinator of Young Minds International tasked the participants, mostly senior secondary students drawn from over 15 schools in the state to be anti-drug ambassadors among their peers and mates.

In his address, Chairman of the occasion and State Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee, Chief Casca Ogosu described the seminar as timely and important now that drug menace has become a threat to the society.

Chief Ogosu stated that parents and guardians have serious role to play in ensuring their wards are not victims.

He lauded Young Minds International for leading the trail in inculcating good morals and providing succuor for upcoming ones, while urging them not to relent in their work to better the society.