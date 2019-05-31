Need For S’South Dev Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari, on April 9, 2019, inaugurated the Maj-Gen Paul Tarfa-led 11-member board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), established on October 25, 2017, with the mandate to coordinate the rebuilding of the insurgency-ravaged North East region. The National Assembly had in October, 2016 passed the bill while the president signed it into law in October, 2017.

The NEDC is charged with the responsibility to, “among other things, receive and manage funds from allocation of the Federal Account, local and international donors for the settlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of insurgency as well as tackling menace of poverty, illiteracy level, ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the North-East states” of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

Modelled along the management structure of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with a governing board, comprising a chairman; a managing director and chief executive; three executive directors (one from each member-state not being represented by the chairman of the board, the managing director and the representative of the North-East zone); one person each to represent the six geo-political zones of Nigeria; and one person to represent the Federal Ministry of Finance; and Budget and National Planning.

Similarly, the Senate on December 12, 2018, passed a 30-clause bill sponsored by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and designed to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to receive, manage and administer funds from allocation from the federation for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and reparation for lost houses and businesses of victims of the Nigerian Civil War, and also address any environmental or developmental challenges as well as other related matters in the geo-political zone, comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

The House of Representatives concurred to the bill on May 16, 2019. And both chambers curiously failed to consider the fact that all South-South states also suffered devastating impacts from the ravages of the civil war, including dislocation and destruction of properties and businesses, in addition to loss of loved ones.

Designed to lay to rest incessant agitations from various quarters of marginalisation and neglect of the zone and ensure the unity and oneness of the country as encapsulated in the Yakubu Gowon initiative for the area which was abandoned, the commission, when signed into law, will function just like the NDDC and the NEDC.

The Tide is aware of the clamour in certain quarters for establishment of development commissions for other geo-political zones to address the peculiar needs of their people and environments. We also reckon with another argument for the creation of Nigerian Development Commission as a clearing house for synthesizing, managing and coordinating the development needs of each zone in the country rather than encumbering the nation with development commissions in each geo-political zone.

While we are not opposed to concerted and integrated efforts to secure the development of each of the zones, we must caution politicians to be careful not to politicize everything in the country.

We acknowledge that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander, but both the National Assembly and the Federal Government must realize that the NDDC, which every politician is struggling to replicate in their zone, was informed by centuries of fears of marginalization, neglect, oppression and deprivation of minority groups in the Niger Delta, which did not include the South-East and South-West regions.

While we appreciate the establishment of the NDDC in 2000 with the mission of facilitating the rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful, we regret to state that the commission, as currently structured and constituted, does not represent the interest and concerns of the age-long deprived people of the South-South.

We say so because with the political definition of the Niger Delta, as contained in the NDDC Act, which added Abia and Imo from the South-East, and Ondo from the South-West zones as members and beneficiaries of the commission’s policies and programmes, the core South-South states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers have been glaringly short-changed, and the main purpose of the NDDC clearly defeated, ab initio.

Indeed, when the colonial administration ventilated the concerns of the minority groups in the Niger Delta, and held several conferences before Nigeria’s Independence to agree on workable structures to manage the peculiar development needs of the people, the present configuration was not in the picture, as the now South-East and South-West regions were comfortable with the status and pace of development in their communities.

We think that the creation of SEDC, and possibly, South West Development Commission in future, will give such states as Abia, Imo and Anambra in the South-East, and Ondo and Lagos in the South-West, as well as Bauchi and Borno in the North-East, where crude oil have been found, and is being exploited or exploration is ongoing, undue advantage over the South-South states, because they will still benefit from the NDDC.

This is why we insist on the establishment of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) to frontally tackle the environmental and development challenges of the impoverished people. We believe that if there is any zone in this country that requires special development agenda and institution to harness its challenges and drive development of affected communities, it is the South-South. If for nothing, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report recommendations have set the groundwork for the establishment of such commission, with dedicated funding, for addressing the social, economic, environmental and developmental issues in the zone.

We, therefore, challenge National Assembly members from the six states in the zone to come together, articulate and formulate a bill to establish the SSDC, specifically tailored to resolve the resolutions and recommendations of the 1958 Willinks Commission. Perhaps, the lawmakers would also need to synergise with political leaders in the zone, especially governors, to frame a structure and institution that would be sustainable and address the people’s concerns, in the long run. This step, we think, will assuage frayed nerves in the zone, who feel disadvantaged by the subsisting NDDC Act, coverage, management structure and mandate.