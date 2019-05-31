Lawmaker Alerts On Oil Firm Operations

Lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni State Constituency II, Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji has raised alarm over activities of an oil firm Stirling Global Resources over its operations leading to environmental threat.

Hon. Uwaji during the plenary of the House penultimate week said the activities of Stirling Resources was posing danger to the environment and worsening coastal erosion along the Ndoni River bank.

The lawmaker while reading a petition addressed to the House by concerned citizens and signed by one Amefor Ernest Obi of Ward 13 in the constituency accused the company of engaging in bunkering activities.

Aside causing environmental degradation, the legislator noted that the company’s operation was also posing threat to the Ndoni, Omoku link road, as some part of the road is being washed away.

He called on the House to swing into action before the situation worsens, while stating that the road was a major passage way for many of his constituents who use the route to their various communities.

Uwaji submitted that those in Ward 13 are the most affected as the environmental hazard affects both their livelihood and neighbourhood.

The lawmaker also called on the government and authorities to intervene in the matter, as he drew attention on the need to resurface the Ndoki Link Road and to ensure shore protection for communities in the area.

Challenging the company to carry out environmental impact assessment Uwaji accused the firm of failing in its corporate social responsibility to meet the needs of communities where it operates.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani while condemning the action of the firm referred the petition to the House Committee on Public Petitions for further attention.