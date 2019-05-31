Kwara United Dreams To Win Federation Cup

Relegated Kwara United FC has moved on and now has their attention focused on the 2019 Federations Cup.

According to a member of the team, Ebenezer Odeyemi who in a chat with Tidesprts source expressed optimism that his side stood a very bright chance to go very far in the Federation Cup, failing to maintain a top flight status has condemned them to double their efforts.

“Now we have to move from the league to the AITEO Cup, so the mentality and attitude has to change. I really believe we have a good chance in this tournament, as footballers who are professional, I know we can move on from the relegation to the AITEO CUP.”

Ebenezer also noted that he remains saddened by the fact that his side would be campaigning in the NNL next season.

“I didn’t feel good about the relegation but I guess these things happen and we must find a way to move on. This abridged league was very competitive and I want to commend the league organisers and Nigeria Referees Association for making games on predictable and fair.”

Kwara United claimed a 1-0 win away to Niger Tornadoes on matchday 22 of the NPFL but that was not enough to save the Ilorin based side from relegation as they finished 10th on the log.