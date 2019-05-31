Korea, RSG Seek Synergy On Solar Power Production Plans are in top gear by the Rivers State Government to partner with Korean investors to commence production of solar power panels and facilities.

This follows a tour and facility visit of an American firm together with Korean solar power manufacturing HI-Qu Triple Plus to former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

The team equally visited the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA).

The immediate past Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment noted that the visit was at the instance of the company which has sought in the past few months to establish a solar power manufacturing facility as a way of boosting alternative power provision and generate employment to the state.

Nwibubasaa, who is also deputy president Ogoni Chamber of Commerce, explained that, “green energy is the way to go to save our environment and at the same time create jobs”.

He assured the investors that Rivers State will benefit a lot, especially in technological transfer, since most of the parts will be produced locally.

The Deputy President of Ogoni Chamber of Commerce urged the firm to also look at the huge tourism and agricultural potentials and how to exploit them.

He assured them that the state is peaceful and conducive for investment, adding that the State Government under Chief Nyesom Wike has provided a thriving business environment to encourage investors.

Leader of the team and founder Triple A Plus, an American firm, Dr. Joy Davis said the partnership with the Korean company is aimed at expanding business base and exploit the opportunities in Rivers State towards power production.

She said, “It will be good for Nigeria and Korea, including the United States to partner to improve the lives of the people”.

Davis maintained that the Korean firm has over the years produced high quality solar energy facilities hence the plan to bring the prod.