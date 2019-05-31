Kidnappers Risk Capital Punishment In Bayelsa

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, last Wednesday in Yenagoa has promised that he would not hesitate to sign death warrants of convicted kidnappers in the State.

Dickson disclosed this in a radio broadcast, in a reaction to the upsurge in abduction cases at the Ahoada-Bayelsa axis of the East-West road in Bayelsa State. He added that his administration was in collaboration with that of Rivers in a bid to combat the crime of kidnapping.

The Governor said that collaboration is important as it will send a signal that his administration has zero tolerance for the crime.

“The assertion that governors are chief security officers in their states is highly debatable and some governors have said that they are not chief security officers in their states.

“Within our limits, we are doing all we can and we will spare no effort. Due to partisan political considerations, we have had running battles of maintaining law and order to run a government.

“In Bayelsa today, we have put in place, a law enforcement and judicial system that once a crime is committed, the criminal is apprehended to face the law.

“It might take time but certainly we round them up. A couple of the high-profile kidnap cases have been prosecuted and convictions secured.

“I will waste no time in signing the death warrants of the convicts,” he said.

He said he was seeking the face of God for direction on the choice of his successor after which he would consult with stakeholders, including Jonathan, among others.

Dickson said that he was not impressed by the attitude of the current crop of politicians aspiring to his seat.

“Although all the aspirants indicating interest in PDP are better than their APC rivals, I have observed they are playing establishment politics.