Khana Legislative Assembly Hails Wike On Good Governance

The Khana Legislative Assembly has expressed satisfaction with the leadership abilities and administrative style of the Rivers State Governor, Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The position of the leadership of the legislative assembly was stated by the leader of the assembly, Hon Lekia Court, while addressing newsmen at Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area yesterday.

Hon Court, who is the councillor representing Ward 15 in the legislative assembly, said the entire leadership of the Assembly were highly impressed by the rare feat recorded by the Rivers State Governor, during his first tenure in office, especially in integrated rural development.

He said: “Governor Wike has within his first tenure in office exhibited high level of administrative acumen in the leadership of the state, with a paucity of fund the governor was able to touch all areas of the Rivers economy, and the quality of development projects executed by the Governor are clear testimonies of his successes in governance”.

The leader said the second tenure of Governor Wike will herald more quality development projects in Rivers State, and pledged the commitment of the Khana Legislative Assembly to galvanize support for the Rivers State Governor to succeed.

Court also commended Governor Wike for his commitment towards addressing the security challenges in Khana local government and assured that the Khana Legislative Assembly will complement the efforts of the chairman of Khana local government area, Hon Lahtch Lah Loolo and the Rivers State Governor in ensuring that lasting peace returns to Khana and Ogoni in general.