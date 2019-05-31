IPOB:Aba Residents Comply, Umuahia Residents Ignore Directive

Residents of Aba in Abia yesterday complied with the sit-at-home directive, issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

But, residents of Umuahia, the Abia capital largely ignored the directive, according to our correspondents of the in the cities.

IPOB has been issuing the directive yearly to honour millions of ethnic Igbos, who lost their lives in the bitter Nigeria-Biafra civil war, which ended 39 years ago.

Records have it that up to three million people lost their lives during the war, which ended in 1970 with the Federal Government declaring a no-victor no-vanquished policy.

The Tide source report that most residents of the commercial city did not venture out and that a few people who did could not find vehicles to go to their destinations.

The popular Ariaria Market was open but there was no business activity, while many schools were under lock and key.

A trader at the market, Mr Simeon Ogbonna, said he came out to see that every part of the market was empty, although the market was open for business.

At the Eke-Oha Market in the city centre, major entrances into the market were open but commercial activities were not taking place.

Shops were also locked at the Jubilee Road Spare Parts Market and Saint Michael’s Road, Phone and Computer Accessories Market.

A resident, Levi Onwuserokwu, described the sit-at-home order, to remember fallen heroes of the war as proper because the dead deserved respect.