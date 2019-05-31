How Much Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal Receive Per Show

Many musicians in Nigeria have made their entry into the music industry with amazing music talents, Wande Coal is a bit different. He started off as a professional dancer.

Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe was born in 1985, October 18. Today, he goes by the stage name ‘Wande Coal’, the ‘coal’ representing his dark skinned color.

He kicked off his successful musical journey as a member of the famous Mo’ Hits crew which also had Dbanj in it. Wande Coal’s fame grew when the group released their collective album “Curriculum Vitae (CV)”. The UNILAG graduate contributed immensely to the success of that album.

In 2009, Wande’s debut album “Mushin to Mo’Hits” was an instant success. The first single, “you bad” from the album featured Dbanj and was produced by Don Jazzy. He rose to stardom from there on releasing hits after hits.

Today, Wande Coal is worth over $1.7 Million.

The artist left his Mavin Crew to form his own record label, Black Diamond Entertainment. Under his label, he has released top hit singles like, ‘Somiso’, ‘Turkey Nla’, ‘Iskaba’ etc

Wande Coal receives between N3 Million and N5 Million for any show within Nigeria. For performances away from home, Wande charges between $15,000 and $20,000.

Born on May 1, 1994, Daniel Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe has found his way to stardom as one of the top Nigerian Musicians. While many still thinks he is Kiss Daniel, The artist has actually changed his stage name to Kizz Daniel.

The artist who just turned 25 years old last 2 weeks kicked off his musical journey in 2014. He signed up with G-Worldwide, a contract would end up in a court settlement after 3 years.

Kizz was born in Abeokuta and did his entire formal education – up till higher institution in the same city.

Urged by his father, The ‘Fuvk you’ crooner went on to release his first song, ‘Shoye’ immediately after graduating from FUNAAB – Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

From there on, it was clear that Kizz Daniel was destined for musical stardom as he released a couple of hits after hits. From ‘Woju’, ‘Laye’, ‘Good Time’ to ‘Mama’, The artist topped different charts and won several awards for himself.

Today, Kizz is the CEO of FLYBOY INC. His own record label he started in 2018 after leaving his boss, Emperor Geezy who is owner of G-Worldwide Entertainment.

He is worth over $1 Million today which he earned from major endorsement deals like Hennessey and different shows.

If you want Kizz Daniel’s performance in your show, you will have to pay over N1.5 Million. That is what he charges currently for any show.