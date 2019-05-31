FRSC Adopts May 27 As National Road Safety Club Day

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has adopted May 27 as the National Road Safty Club Day to commemorate Children’s Day in the country.

This was made known by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Rivers State Command, Corps Commander David Mendie.

The Sector Commander who was represented by the Deputy Corps Commander, Alphonsos Godwin, said this during a one-day public enlightenment programme for student members of the road safety club on Monday at the FRSC Rivers Sector Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the theme of the event was “ON THE ROAD” and was designed to inculcate the culture of safety to the children at a younger age, so that when they grow they would be more safety conscious.

He said there are Special Marshall Unit responsible for the volunteer arm of the corp, with bodies like National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). CBS group and Road Safety Club, saying that primary focus was to establish road safety club in primary and post primary schools with a view to bringing school children together in a friendly atmosphere to learn the ideals of Road Safety.

While stressing the need to keep them informed, the commander expressed his gratitude to the safety club for mobilizing the children to get the needed enlightenment on road safety, adding that the safety club was all about learning about safety and have adopted May 27 every year as National Road Safety Day.

He urged students and parents to spread the message of safety across, also that people should always maintain their vehicles and observed all safety rules before setting out for a journey.

He however said that apart from public enlightenment programmes, FRSC was the only body authorized to issue drivers license, advise government on road condition and take care of road accidents victims, saying that in case of rescue emergency people, should call on their tow free number 112 for quick response.