Focus On Improving Ambode’s Achievements – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make effort to improve on the achievements recorded by his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, rather than victimising the former Governor.

A statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, reads: “The Lagos State chapter of the PDP has counseled the new Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to adopt positivism and eschew any iota of vendetta pursuit if he must succeed as a governor.”

According to Lagos PDP, “the undoing of Mr Sanwo-Olu will be for him to attempt unnecessarily going after his immediate predecessor and or opposition interests, rather than concentrating on his programmes to better the living conditions of Lagosians.”

The opposition party, which described Ambode as the best governor in Lagos since 1999, added that he would be remembered for good. It thus urged the new Governor to appoint professionals into his cabinet and not quacks.

“The Lagos State PDP attests to the unparalleled achievements of former Governor Ambode in developing the state, especially compared to the performances of former Governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola.

“The PDP thus counsels Sanwo-Olu to rather look into how to surpass Ambode’s legacies instead of attempt to victimise any perceived opponents before and after his emergence. The PDP thus further posits that in the interest of worthy services to Lagosians, Mr Sanwo-Olu should make up a cabinet of competent hands and not mediocre persons in the name of partisanship.”

While lamenting that it had not been allowed to rule Lagos since 1999, the party said the state would have witnessed unprecedented changes had it been allowed to rule in the last 20 years.