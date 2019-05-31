FG, Israel Team Up To Fight Fake Drugs

The Federal Government through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria, are building capacity of Nigerians on serialisation of products and pharmaco-vigilance to end production and distribution of sub-standard drugs in Nigeria.

Speaking during the opening of a capacity workshop yesterday in Lagos, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye said the partnership between the two countries would help address the concerns of substandard and falsified medicines and strengthen pharma-co-vigilance activities in the country.

Adeyeye reiterated that for medicines to be manufactured, imported, distributed and sold in Nigeria, they must be registered with NAFDAC.

She directed that all pharmaceutical companies that are desirous of marketing their products in Nigeria to take urgent steps to register them as it will not only ensure compliance with the agency’s regulations but also facilitate their importation, distribution and sales in Nigeria.

“I urge all participants to participate actively and to apply the knowledge gained here in minimising the incidence of sub-standard and falsified products and to also improve pharmaco vigilance activities in the country,” she said.

Representing the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel, Ambassador Ben- Shoshan, explained that the collaboration was to share knowledge that would aide development between the two countries.