Ezekwem, Others Dump APC For PDP

A former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Stephen Ezekwem, former Deputy Leader, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon (Dr) Nname Robinson Ewor and Chief Allen Mbadiwe Ewoh, a former Commissioner in the state, have announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Also defected along with them are over 3,000 supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) from both Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas. Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, Hon. Ezekwem, who was also a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a weak and undemocratic party that is now of the whims and caprices of an autocrat.

“That the entire APC leadership and structure is weak as a result of bad leadership resulting to bickering, hate speeches and unending enmity among party faithfuls.

“That the APC leadership in Rivers State is now in the whims and caprices of an autocrat and therefore undemocratic.

They however observed that the administration of Governor Wike has consistently observed the teneths of democracy in all its facet stressing that the development of Rivers State is now the coordinal policy of the government.

They also commended the governor for embarking on serious capital intensive projects in Ekpeye communities.