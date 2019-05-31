Enyimba Battle Ready For Super Six

Enyimba FC of Aba midfielder, Chukwuka Onuwa, has revealed that he and his teammates are set and ready for the Super six tournament which will commence in Lagos, next month.

The Agege Stadium in Lagos has been selected as the venue for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six playoffs billed to commence on June 4.

Following the completion of the first phase of the league over the weekend, the top three teams in the two groups will now converge in Lagos for the title as well as for the continental football tickets up for grabs.

According to the draws conducted on Tuesday in Abuja, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers, who both have seven league titles apiece, will start the round-robin tournament on June 4 with kickoff fixed for 3 p.m. local time.

Speaking with Tidesports source the former MFM midfield maestro also added that they are looking to finish one of the last two teams in the competition so as to qualify for the CAF champions’ league.

“We are very set for the Super 6, we know the task ahead, we tried our best in the league and we came out third in our own group”.

“We are happy, excited, the top 6 teams are good sides so we need to concentrate more on our game plan, our aim and objective in this Super 6 is to finish among the top 2 so we can qualify for Champions League, and I believe that God will do it for us, so we are ready”.