Climate Change: NGO Wants Switch To Renewable Energy

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the auspices of Lekeh Development Foundation (LEDEF) has organised a rally tagged: ‘March For Climate Change, Children Action Parliament,’ with a call for key stakeholders in Rivers State to ensure safe and healthy environment for all to live in, through the deployment of renewable energy.

The children also want a fast transition to 100 per cent renewable use of energy in establishments, thereby discouraging over-dependence on fossil fuels as major source of energy.

Speaking during a press briefing with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, the Chief Executive Officer, LEDEF, Comrade Friday Nbani said that the call was necessitated by the negative impact of climate change and black soot experienced in the Niger Delta region.

Nbani noted that many factors were responsible for worsening climate change and the black soot menace, apart from crude oil theft, artisanal refineries, burning of seized oil products by security agencies, among others.

He added that these negative activities make children vulnerable as they eat it, drink it, bath it and grow up with the soot and other consequences of environmental degradation.

Similarly, another NGO, the 350 Africa has explained that with fossils fuel, many lives were at stake, noting that since focus this year was on fight against fossils fuel and awareness for climate justice, there was need for rapid phase-out of fossil fuel energy.

The Communication Coordinator, 360 Africa, Lerato Ngakane, made the explanation in a statement made available to The Tide, at the weekend.

Nkagane quoted Michael David Terungwa from GISEP as saying: “Fossil fuels have been identified as one of the primary drivers of climate change in Nigeria”, adding that despite overwhelming evidence that the use of fossil fuels was killing the planet and its inhabitants, many investors remain adamant and continue to encourage it in a bid to enrich themselves at the expense of millions of those who die due to fossil fuels.

