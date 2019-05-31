Audit Panel Set Up To Fast-Track Dev In LGAs -Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the purpose of setting up the Committee to Investigate and Audit the Financial Transactions of the 23 Local Government Councils was to reposition the local government areas as the bastion of grassroots development and democratic dividends.

The deputy governor stated this when the committee met with chairmen of the 23 local government councils at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to Banigo, ”the local government is the closest tier of government to the people. His Excellency wants to be sure that monies that get to the local governments are used in the overall interest of the people, especially for projects that touch on the lives of the people”.

Banigo, who called for maximum cooperation with the committee for optimum result, said the committee would not hesitate to indict any local government council as well as other stakeholders that may fail to support government’s efforts, and stressed that all necessary documents in their possession required for the exercise must be provided.

She said the committee would not tolerate any attempt to interfere with the smooth running of its business through any form of inducement whatsoever, stressing that any such attempt shall be vehemently resisted, and all such elements would be extracted from the committee immediately.