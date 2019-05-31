The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday nullified the April 3, 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which sacked Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as the Peoples Democratic Party’s senator-elect for the Delta North Senatorial seat.
The Federal High Court in Abuja had by its said judgment declared Ned Nwoko as the true candidate of the PDP for the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election.
A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, in a unanimous judgment, held that the Federal High Court in Abuja’s judgment was a nullity as the said Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to have heard the case filed by Nwoko.
Justice Mohammed Idris, in the lead judgment of the panel, held that the suit by Nwoko was statute-barred and that Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja ought not to have heard the case in the first place.
Appeal Court Reinstates Nwaoboshi, Sacks Nwoko
