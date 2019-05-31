80% Of Road Projects In Delta Completed -Augoye

The Delta State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye has revealed that 185 roads have been fully completed out of the 341 roads projects awarded since 2015.

Augoye stated this when he handed over to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, saying the others, most of which were in the riverine areas, were still ongoing

He said the roads constructed since 2015/16 were till strong till date unlike before because, according to him, “l personally visit projects, make sure it is of good quality and actually completed before making recommendations to the governor.”

He called on the staff of the ministry to continue to support the Permanent Secretary, Alfred Edaefeogho, in order to build on the existing legacies he left behind.

He commended the zeal and commitment of the staff in his past four years as commissioner, saying that they contributed to the success of his tenure.

Augoye noted that their dedication to service would be rewarded as when due and encouraged the field engineers to continue to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.